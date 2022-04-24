Terrorists kill 10 villagers during attack in Yobe

No fewer than 10 people have been reported killed and dozens of others injured by terrorists during an attack on their Geidam town in Yobe State.

The victims were said to be relaxing at a local lounge sited on the outskirts of the town, when the gunmen stormed the location and shot at the villagers.

Also, a unidentified young man registering SIM cards for residents in the town was said to have been killed by the insurgents after he allegedly turned down their directives.

Confirming the attacks to newsmen on Sunday, the spokesman for Yobe Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, identified the gunmen that attacked and killed the residents as members of Boko Haram.

Abdulkarim disclosed that several other residents were injured during the attack that perpetrated by gunmen that stormed the community on motorcycles.

While disclosing that the gunmen set houses ablaze including staff quarters of a public school in the area, he sympathised with residents over the attack and urged the residents to report suspicious movements and persons in their communities to security agencies.

According to him, the law enforcement personnel has been deployed to restore normalcy to the community and prevent further attacks as people are going about their normal business without fear.

“Currently, normalcy has returned and people are going about their normal business as security operatives were deployed for patrols and visibility policing to avert future occurrence of the attack,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

