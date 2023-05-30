Terrorists kidnap four truck drivers, demands $2,000 ransom in Borno

The level of insecurity in the Northeast region of the country has continued to deteriorate after reports emerged that no fewer than four truck drivers have been abducted by suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

As gathered, the four firewood truck drivers were abducted near Ngwom village in Mafa local government which was about 50 kilometer east of Maiduguri, the state capital, and they were identiied as Rawana, Isa, Ba’ana, and Bashir.

It was learnt that the terrorist kidnapped the drivers after they conveyed laborers, mostly wood fellers and loaders, to the bush when armed terrorists intercepted them.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the terrorists approached the drivers under the guise of needing their services to convey their members to a nearby village. However, the drivers and their passengers were soon taken hostage by the terrorists.

“When we tried to plead with them for mercy, one of them said we should leave immediately. We were lucky because they have reviewed their policy of targeting poor laborers for kidnapping”, one of the laborers, identified only as Abba.

However, the drivers did not return, and later two of the gunmen appeared and informed the laborers that the four drivers had been kidnapped and wouldn’t be released until each of them paid a ransom of N250,000 (about $500).

This latest incident highlights the growing threat of kidnappings by terrorist groups in the region, which has become a significant concern for the government and citizens.

Residents lamented that ISWAP has recently turned to kidnappings of vulnerable villagers, mostly poor IDPs, for petty ransom. This enterprise runs daily and generates revenue for the terrorists.

