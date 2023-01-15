Terrorists kidnap 25 worshippers during church attack in Katsina

No fewer than 25 worshippers were reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen during an attack on a church, New Life For All Church, in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State,

As gathered, the terrorists stormed the church riding on motorcycles to invade the worship centre in Dan-Tsauni Gidan Haruna Community.

It was learnt that the attack on the church occurred on Sunday at about 10 am when the worshippers were observing their weekly service in the community.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor, Aminu Masari, on Christian Affairs, Ishaya Jurau, confirmed the attack to newsmen in the state.

According to Jurau, security personnel were currently going after the perpetrators and working tirelessly to rescue the worshippers unhurt.

He said, “They abducted our members and left the church pastor with injuries while they were conducting service this morning at around 10 am.

“The security are currently on top of the situation. They are working tirelessly to rescue the victims unhurt. We appreciate the efforts of the security.”

The Katsina State Police Command also confirmed the attack in a statement but said seven worshippers were kidnapped from the church

The spokesperson for the command, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement made available to newsmen, noted that the terrorists attacked the church and shot one Pastor Haruna on his hand.

“The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kankara led a team of Policemen to the village but before his arrival, the terrorists had already escaped with the victims.

“The injured Pastor was evacuated to General Hospital, Kankara for treatment. Efforts are on with a view of arresting the hoodlums,” he explained.

Bandits had similarly abducted over 300 pupils from a secondary school in Kankara on December 11, 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

