Terrorists attack Nigeria troops, kill dozens of soldiers

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, on Sunday, had a land battle with terrorists which was disclosed to be members of Boko-Hara, leaving Col D.C Bako and his team wounded and eventually death in Borno State.

It was reported that Bako and his team were ambushed in the course of discharging their duties when the enemies struck and attack them.

According to the newsletter signed by an army spokesman, Colonel Ado Isa, explained that Col. Bako was one of the gallant and finest war heroes that have led the war front, as well as a patrol team, that has cleared Boko Haram terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa in the state.

The statement further revealed that the team was attacked while discharging their duty, which had Bako’s patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m on Sunday, 20 September 2020, stressing that the attack led to soldiers’ injuries and death.

“Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting in the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

“Sadly, Bako was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment.

“The late senior officer was recuperating well after a successful operation at the hospital, in good spirit, and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing on at the hospital. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest. Ameen,” the communique read in part.

Reacting to the development, The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen TY Buratai expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Colonel D.C Bako and other fallen soldiers that were killed by members of Boko-Haram in Borno.

Buratai commended the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE contributions towards the fight against insurgencies that had so long become an issue of concern, said that their sacrifices in ensuring peace and safety in the country can not go unnoticed.

He prays that God grant their souls eternal rest, as they have paid the supreme prize in the defence of their fatherland.