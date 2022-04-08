Tension in Lagos community after Chinese firm go against court closure order

Fears are mounting around Satellite Town area of Lagos State after Chinese nationals barred policemen and court staff deployed to seal a firm producing AKT light bulbs that were alleged to be fake in the state.
The actions of the Chinese nations were said to be causing unrest within the community after the policemen assigned to enforce the directives insist the court order must be carried out to the fullest.
The closure order delivered by a Federal High Court, Abuja, mandated the Inspector General of Police to seal the company and evacuate the products pending the conclusion of the investigations to ascertain the authenticity of the product.
Before the court order, A businessman, Ugochukwu Amadi, had dragged the company located at 194, Marwa Close Ijegun Water Site, Satellite Town, Lagos, before Justice Taiwo Taiwo, requesting that the foreign firm be investigated.
Amadi alleged that the Chinese firm was producing and importing fake AKT light bulbs into Nigeria, which to him, the actions were against the laws of the country.
After several minutes of proceedings, the judge granted the request and ordered the Inspector General of Police to seal the company and evacuate the products pending the conclusion of the investigation.
After the ruling, policemen deployed by Lagos Police Command as directed by the office of the IGP and court sheriffs stormed the premises to enforce the court order and ordered all the workers out of the premises.
However, 48 hours after law enforcement agents stormed the warehouse, the Chinese nationals refused to allow them to enforce the court order, preventing the evacuation of the substandard products.
All efforts by the Police have so far proved abortive as the Chinese allegedly mobilised some hoodlums to block the entrance to the company to prevent the police from carrying out the court order.