Tension in Lagos community after Chinese firm go against court closure order

Fears are mounting around Satellite Town area of Lagos State after Chinese nationals barred policemen and court staff deployed to seal a firm producing AKT light bulbs that were alleged to be fake in the state.

The actions of the Chinese nations were said to be causing unrest within the community after the policemen assigned to enforce the directives insist the court order must be carried out to the fullest.

The closure order delivered by a Federal High Court, Abuja, mandated the Inspector General of Police to seal the company and evacuate the products pending the conclusion of the investigations to ascertain the authenticity of the product.

Before the court order, A businessman, Ugochukwu Amadi, had dragged the company located at 194, Marwa Close Ijegun Water Site, Satellite Town, Lagos, before Justice Taiwo Taiwo, requesting that the foreign firm be investigated.

Amadi alleged that the Chinese firm was producing and importing fake AKT light bulbs into Nigeria, which to him, the actions were against the laws of the country.

After several minutes of proceedings, the judge granted the request and ordered the Inspector General of Police to seal the company and evacuate the products pending the conclusion of the investigation.