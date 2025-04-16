Tension in Kano as NNPP leaders eye defection

Political tension is mounting in Kano as several prominent figures within the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) are reportedly on the verge of defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This NNPP bigwigs’ move follows a discreet meeting held in Abuja with the APC’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Guild gathered that key political heavyweights, including the lawmaker representing Kano South Senatorial District, Sulaiman Kawu, and federal lawmakers Kabiru Rurum, Ali Madaki, and Badamasi Ayuba, were part of the high-level discussions, with all four holding significant influence in Kano’s political landscape.

Described by sources as a “strategic gathering,” the meeting is believed to be part of a wider plan to rejoin the APC amid growing frustrations within the NNPP.

Those allegedly planning to exit the party have cited feelings of marginalization, perceived internal injustices, and weak organizational structures as their primary reasons.

Meanwhile, despite the buzz surrounding the potential defections, Sumaila’s media aide, Abbas Adam, downplayed the situation in an interview with Nasara Radio.

He confirmed that conversations had taken place with APC officials but stressed that no formal decision had been made.

However, it should be noted that the return of these influential figures to the APC could dramatically alter the political dynamics in Kano, potentially bolstering the party’s strength ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amid the defection plan, NNPP’s Kano State Chairman, Hashim Dungurawa, has dismissed the lawmakers’ potential exit as inconsequential while describing them as previously suspended members who had long undermined the party from within.

“These individuals were never central to our strategy,” Dungurawa stated. “We took swift action to suspend them to prevent further harm to our unity. Loyalty is essential in our party, treachery is not and their absence will not be felt.”