Tension as farmers protest herdsmen killings in Ondo

Tension has engulfed the Ondo state capital, Akure, as farmer have staged a massive protest over the alleged killing of five people by suspected herdsmen in Aba Oyinbo community, Akure North Local Government Area.

The demonstrators, in a show of fury, marched to the Governor’s Office, chanting solidarity songs and demanding immediate action from Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to end the persistent violence against their communities.

The protesters expressed their desperation, stating that they were being slaughtered without anyone taking action.

They claimed that Akure North was under siege and emphasized that they were farmers, not criminals.

They further appealed to the governor, the police, the army, and Amotekun to save them before more lives were lost.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when assailants reportedly invaded Aba Oyinbo, opening fire on the victims.

This latest incident follows a deadly spree two weeks earlier, when gunmen reportedly killed at least 14 people across four communities, Adamekun, Aba Pastor, Aba Sunday, and Alajido, in the same local government area.

Security operatives have been deployed to the protest site to maintain order amid the escalating unrest.