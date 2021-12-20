Tennis star, Nadal, tests Covid-19 positive

Rafa Nadal said has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from his comeback appearance at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one was said to have announced on his personal social media handle about his status that he was having some “unpleasant moments” but was hoping to feel better soon and would keep people informed about his plans over future tournaments.

Disclosing his doubts on whether he would participates in the next month’s Australian Open

on Monday, he stated that he tested negative at all times when he was in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi, and had last tested negative on Friday.

“I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that has been performed on me when I arrived in Spain,” Nadal wrote.

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me,” he wrote.

“As a result of the situation I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments.” He added.

The Australian Open is said to begin on January,17, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

