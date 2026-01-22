Ten terrorists die during clash in Borno

No fewer than 10 suspected terrorists have been reported dead following a confrontation between two notorious rival extremist groups over territorial control in Borno State.

The clash, which a security analyst described as unusually intense, reportedly inflicted significant losses on both sides, further weakening the operational capabilities of the militants.

The incident occurred on Tuesday along the Lake Chad Basin axis of Abadam Local Government Area, near Nigeria’s border with the Niger Republic.

Counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama disclosed the development on Thursday in a post on X, citing field intelligence and local security sources familiar with the incident.

According to sources, the fighting broke out around Dogon Chiku Buhari village, a border settlement less than one kilometre from Niger, after fighters from the Bukura faction loyal to Abu Umaima launched an assault on Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) positions.

“The attackers crossed from their hideouts on the Nigerien side and engaged ISWAP elements stationed on Nigerian territory,” one security source said. “The exchange was fierce and lasted several hours.”

Another source noted that the confrontation extended across strategic routes linking the Bosso–Diffa axis, an area that has become a recurring battleground for rival insurgent groups competing for dominance.

Tubum Mota village, located east of Malam Fatori, was also identified as part of this wider flashpoint zone, highlighting the broader region affected by frequent militant movements and violence.