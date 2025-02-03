Tems wins first individual Grammy award

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly called Tems has secured her first individual Grammy award after coming top in the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Recording Academy Awards.

The award, which was her second Grammy award, was given to the artiste for her hit song, Love Me Jeje, after coming top in a category dominated by Afrobeats heavyweights, with Chris Brown as the only non-Afrobeats nominee.

She received the award on Sunday after wading off strong competition from fellow Nigerian artistes, including Burna Boy, Asake, and Wizkid for their collaboration MMS, as well as Yemi Alade and Davido, who featured alongside Lojay on Chris Brown’s Sensational.

In her acceptance speech, the singer said: “Wow, dear God. Thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team.

“Tomorrow is my mum’s birthday and this is her first Grammys. I just want to thank you ma because she has really done a lot for me and my brother.

“Happy birthday mum. And I want to thank my team. Muyiwa, Wale, my beautiful stylist, and lovely girls… I love you guys.

“Thank you so much. To God be the glory. Honestly, He has changed my life so much.”

This latest Grammy achievement further cements Tems status as one of Africa’s most celebrated global music icons.