Tems, Burna Boy may win 2025 BET award after nomination

Nigerian music icons, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, and Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, have been nominated for the 2025 BET Awards, further cementing their status as leading voices in the global music scene.

Tems received two nominations in the prestigious BET Her category for her emotionally resonant tracks “Burning” and “Hold On,” both of which appear on her critically acclaimed debut album, Born In The Wild.



The song writer and music producer’s nominations reflect her growing influence and the powerful storytelling woven into her music.

Burna Boy, on the other hand, continued his impressive international streak with a nomination in the Best International Act category.

A four-time BET Award winner, the Afro-fusion star remains one of Africa’s most recognized musical exports, consistently breaking boundaries on the world stage.



They are not alone in representing Nigeria at the ceremony, as a wave of emerging and established talents from the country have also earned recognition, highlighting the global impact of Afrobeats and other African genres.

Among them is Sarah Aderibigbe, musically know as Ayra Starr, who leads the African contingent with three nominations—Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best New Artist, and Best International Act—making her the most nominated African act this year.



The “E Dey Rush” crooner’s rise continues after recently clinching the Best Female Artiste title at the 2024 Headies Awards, solidifying her reputation as a breakout star.

Joining the list is another Marvins signee Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, who secured a nomination in the Best International Act category, further acknowledging his meteoric rise and cross-continental appeal.

Street-hop sensation Crown Uzama, known as Shallipopi also made the cut, earning a spot in the Best New International Act category—an impressive feat that underscores the growing diversity within Nigeria’s music export.

This year’s BET Awards also shine a spotlight on artists from across the African continent.

South Africa’s Tyla and Uncle Waffles, Ghana’s Black Sherif, and Tanzania’s Abigail Chams were all nominated, showcasing the vibrant and evolving soundscape of African music on a global platform.

On the international front, American rap superstar Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with ten nominations, including Album of the Year for GNX and Video of the Year for his viral hit “Not Like Us.”

He is followed by Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla, who each earned six nominations, while acclaimed producer Metro Boomin received five.

The BET Awards—which honor excellence in music, film, television, and sports—are determined by the BET Voting Academy, a respected body of entertainment industry professionals, media executives, artists, and creatives.

The 2025 ceremony, scheduled to take place on June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, will mark the 25th anniversary of the awards. The event promises a celebration of Black excellence, talent, and cultural influence from across the globe.