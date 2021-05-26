Teenager under detention for raping 11yrs-old girl in Katsina

An 18-year-old boy, identified as Mustapha Jibrin has been put under detention for sexually assaulting an 11-year old girl after he was arrested by the Police of Katsina State Command in Kan-Tudu village in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who reportedly confessed to the crime, was said to have brutally raped the minor, leaving her with serious injuries in her sexual organ.

Confirming the development, the command spokesman, DSP Gambo Isah, while briefing newsmen yesterday, said the minor is currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital Katsina, Gambo said.

“One Mustapha Jibrin, ‘male’, aged 18yrs of Kan-Tudu village, Kankara, was arrested in connection with a rape of eleven years, old girl, (name withheld). “In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to having forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl. The victim was seriously wounded on her private part and was taken to General Hospital, Katsina for treatment.” Isah said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

