Teenager stabs passersby, snatches phone in Adamawa

A teenage boy by the name Usman Abubakar stabbed a female passerby, Hadiza Atiku and fled with her mobile phone in the Mubi North Local government of Adamawa State.

Usman stabbed Hadiza with scissors on the neck, snatched her phone and fled the scene.

Fortunately, the scissors used by Usman to stab Hadiza did little damage to her neck.

Following the attack, Hadiza quickly reported the incident to the nearest police station.

At the station, she narrated that while walking near Jambas Hotel in Mubi, the suspect attacked her with a scissors and forcefully took her Infinix WOD 9 phone.

After she reported the case, officers on duty at the Police station rallied and swept into action, which led to the arrest of Abubakar in a hideout where he confessed to the crime.

The suspect confessed that he was 17 years old and part of an infamous criminal gang called Shila Boys, known for phone snatching and street crimes in urban areas such as Yola, Girei and Mubi.

Police spokesperson Suleiman Nguroje, following Usman’s confession, stated that officers retrieved the stolen phone, a pair of scissors, and a tricycle allegedly used in the crime.

The police spokesman stated further, “We are still investigating and urge the public to report any suspicious activity.”