Teenager lifts Canadian open trophy after beating Osaka

Canadian tennis star Victoria Mboko has captured her first Women Tennis Association (WTA ) title after her emphatic victory over world number one Naomi Osaka in the final of the 2025 Canadian Open.

The 19-year-old rallied from a set down to defeat the four-time Grand Slam champion 2–6, 6–4, 6–1 in front of a roaring home crowd at the IGA Stadium in Montreal.

Mboko, who had previously come from behind to win three matches on home soil during the tournament, started nervously, committing 22 unforced errors as Osaka took the first set in just 38 minutes.

However, the momentum shifted in the second set as Mboko found her rhythm and surged to a 5–2 lead. Despite a late break from Osaka due to double faults, the Canadian held her nerve to close out the set and force a decider.

During the third set of the game played on Thursday, the teenager broke to love in the opening game but was unable to consolidate as Osaka hit straight back.

However, just a little while longer, Mboko went on to win the final five games, drawing lots of chants from the Canadians on the court after she excelled in the game.

“I was super happy to be playing in Montreal for the first time ever,” Mboko said after lifting the trophy in front of 10,000 cheering fans.

“I just remember feeling nervous, but really taking in the moment as much as I possibly could. When I won my first round, I was super happy and super content. I never thought I’d make it to the final, let alone win the tournament.”

“I have so many emotions going through my head, I can’t even express it.”