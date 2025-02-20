Teenager kills two women inside Czech supermarket

A 16-year-old boy has arrested by the police over the murder of two women, inside a shopping center, in the Czech Republic.

The suspect, as learnt, was apprehended by the enforcement agency, after stabbing both women to death, in the city of Hradec Kralove.

The Czech national was detained by the law enforcement agency about one kilometer from the scene, shortly after the unidentified women were stabbed.

Confirming this incident, the police said the victims had been seriously injured, but were pronounced dead by emergency health workers, few hours after the attack on Thursday.

The reason for the attack is yet to be known, however, the weapon used to carry out the crime has been confiscated by the authorities.

According to the agency during a press briefing, the situation was under control and there was no danger to the public.

It also assured that more details will be released following an investigation into the circumstances of the attack.

Reacting to the stabbing, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who condemned the boys action, offered his condolence to the families of the deceased.

“ What has happened in Hradec Kralove today is an absolutely incomprehensible and horrible act,” he posted on X.