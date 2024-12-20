Teenager kills pupil, injure seven others during Croatia school attack

A seven-year-old girl has been confirmed dead, while a teacher and six schoolchildren sustained varying degrees of injuries after a teenager attacked Precko Elementary School during a learning session in Zagreb, the Croatian capital.

The school teacher was said to have sustained life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital after undergoing surgery to correct the anomaly

As gathered on Friday, emergency crews, including paramedics and an air ambulance, were already at the scene, to assist the victims leave the crime scene and get over the attack.

Meanwhile, the young attacker has been detained by the security authorities for questioning 1upon their arrival at the crime scene.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who condemned the attacker’s action, described it as a horrible tragedy.

Plenkovic disclosed that several schoolchildren were being treated in four Zagreb hospitals, adding that more details would be released soon.