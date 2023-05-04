Teenager kills mother during argument in Kano

A tragedy has been reported to have occurred in Kano State after a teenage boy, Iro Kwarangwal, allegedly killed his mother, Jummai, during an argument over sundry issues in their house.

As gathered, Kwarangwal stabbed his mother during an argument and ran away from their house in Karshen Kwalta, Rimin Kebe axis of Kano metropolis.

On Thursday, eyewitnesses narrated that the tragedy occurred yesterday and that residents’ attention was drawn to the house when they heard the deceased scream for help after her son forcefully pierced the body with a knife.

According to an eyewitness, Muhammad Abdu, who is a neighbour to the deceased, the incident happened around 05:30 pm when many residents were about preparing for their dinner.

“I was standing outside my house when I suddenly heard screaming from the deceased’s residence and on arrival, we found the deceased who was stabbed with a knife screaming for help.”

The suspect fled the scene shortly after committing the heinous crime against his mother, to avoid possible arrest by the Nigerian Police.

He disclosed that the deceased, who was in a pool of her own blood, was rushed to a hospital in a tricycle, but she was later pronounced dead upon arrival.

“We’re on our way to the cemetery now for burial. May Allah forgive her and admit her to paradise,” Abdu said.

Speaking on the tragedy, the Police spokesperson for Kano Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed that investigation into the incident has commenced and the police have assured the public that the perpetrator of the crime would be brought to justice.

