Teenager kills 19 students, two others during school attack in US

An 18-year-old teenager, Salvador Ramos, has reportedly killed 19 students and two teachers during a shooting attack in a Texas elementary school in the United States of America.

Ramos was said to have started his attack by shooting his own grandmother, who survived, but was confirmed to be in a critical condition in an undisclosed hospital.

The suspect was said to have fled the scene after shooting the grandmother, crashed his car near the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a town about 80 miles west of San Antonio and there he launched a bloody rampage that ended when he was killed, apparently shot by police.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Erick Estrada said that on the motive for the attack was not immediately clear and that they saw the gunman, clad in body armor, emerge from the crashed vehicle carrying a rifle.

Estrada stated they engaged the suspect, who nevertheless managed to charge into the building and open fire in the school to kill the deceased victims.

In reaction to the attack, President Joe Biden was said to have urged Americans to stand up to the politically powerful gun lobby, which he blamed for blocking the enactment of tougher firearms safety laws.

Biden ordered flags flown at half-staff daily until sunset on Saturday in observance of the tragedy.

“As a nation, we have to ask, ‘When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?'” Biden said on national television, suggesting reinstating a U.S. ban on assault-style weapons and other “common-sense gun laws.” he said.

On his part, the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said that the suspect, who had acted alone, was apparently killed by police who confronted him at the school and that two officers were struck by gunfire.

As gathered, The attack was said to be the latest bout of gun-fueled mass killing in the United States and the nation’s worst school shooting in nearly a decade.

The tragedy in Uvalde, west of San Antonio, was said to have happened just days after a recent deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and amid a rapid rise in active shooter incidents in the country.

Mass shootings in America have frequently led to public protests and calls for stricter background checks on gun sales and other firearm controls common in other countries, but such measures have repeatedly failed in the face of strong Republican-led opposition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

