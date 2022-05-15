Teenager kills 10 people during supermarket attack in USA

An 18-year-old teenager, Payton Gendron, has reportedly shot 10 customers to death and inflicted three others with gunshot wounds during an attack on a grocery supermarket in New York, United States of America.

The suspect was said to have been armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone when he drove to Buffalo axis, which was several meters away from his home, and attacked the grocery shop in the city.

He was said to have broadcast his act on a social media platform, showing how he shot at unsuspecting shoppers in a

neighborhood of upstate New York.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Buffalo police, who described the attack as an act of racially motivated violent extremism, said that the teenager had come close to taking his own life before he was arrested.

Buffalo police commissioner, Joseph Gramaglia, said that when confronted by officers at the store, the suspect held a gun to his own neck, but they talked him into surrendering and that 11 of 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, while two others were white.

Gramaglia said that the gunman shot and killed three people in the parking lot of the Tops Friendly Markets outlet before exchanging fire with a retired police officer working as a security guard for the store, but the suspect was protected by his body armor.

According to him, the guard was one of the 10 people shot to death, the nine others all being customers and three others who were injured were employees of the store.

On his part, Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn, disclosed that the teenager was arraigned in court hours after the shooting in state court on first-degree murder charges, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

He said that the suspect, who is Conklin, a town of about 5,000 people in New York’s Southern Tier region near the Pennsylvania border.

Flynn said further said that the judge also ordered the teenager to remain in custody without bail and to undergo a “forensic examination and that he was scheduled to return to court on May 19.

