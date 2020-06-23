Teenager got missing after downpour in Lagos

Tragedy has struck in Lagos State again with a 17-year-old teenager swept away by flood recorded during the downpour experienced in Surulere Local Government and other parts of the state.

The teenager, identified simply as Ayisat, was said to have been swept away by a strong flood at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate.

As gathered, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other agencies have already commence Search and Rescue operation for the victims.

After hours of search and rescue within the community, the emergency officials have concluded plans to extended their operations beyond the immediate locality as past experience had proven that strong floods have been known to transfer victims far from incident scenes.

Confirming the development, Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke–Osanyintolu, who announced the incident, enjoined parents and guardians to ensure adequate safety of their children.

Oke–Osanyintolu added that they should keep their children indoors whenever it rains and stay away from drains and canals to avoid been sweep away by strong floods which have been found to often remove articulated vehicles and demolish buildings on its path.