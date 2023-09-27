Teenager fleeing Delta police anti-cult arrest dies during auto crash

Tragedy has occurred in Obiaruku Ukwani Local Government, Delta State, when a 17years old boy, Slyvester Waterleon, fleeing from the state’s Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps (AVC) died during an auto crash around the axis.

As gathered, Waterleon, who rode a motorcycle with his friend, was said to have lost his life after he experienced brake failure and his bike rammed into a wall along the road, while trying to evade arrest from the AVC attached to Obiaruku police Division.

Eyewitnesses narrated that on Wednesday after the accident, Waterleon and his friend became unconscious immediately and rather than the AVC.to rush them to a nearby hospital, they carried them to the station to enforce their arrest.

At the station, they narrated that efforts by the police to resuscitate them did not yield desired results with only the friend who regained consciousness but the Waterleon never woke up.

The Commissioner of police for Delta command, CP Wale Abass, has ordered the immediate arrest of the team of anti cult personnel and they are in custody at the police command Asaba.

Meanwhile, efforts by the journalist to get Bright Edafe, the command spokesperson, for his comment proved abortive.

This came barely a year after the Command unveiled new Kits, Identity Card and Patrons for the AVC across the State.

The aim of the command to partner with sister security agencies, the vigilante, Anti Cult Volunteers and other groups to tackle all forms of security challenges across the state.

Underscoring the importance of community policing, the anti Cult Volunteer Corps had played key roles in partnering with the Police to address serious security challenges in communities across the state.

The Corps was basically a humanitarian service, and appreciated the efforts of AVC in combating the menace of cultism in the state, stressing that the idea of community policing is about crime fighting as the Police can not do it alone.

