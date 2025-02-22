Teenager drowns inside Ogun quarry site pool

A 19-year-old male, Oluwaferanmi Olasupo, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after drowning inside an abandoned quarry pool near Eseke Village, Odeda axis of Ogun State.

As gathered, the victim, an inexperienced swimmer, had gone to the quarry site with friends to swim when he suddenly drowned in the pool.

The Ogun Police spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development to newsmen on Saturday, stated that the act occurred yesterday in the state.

According to her, “His grandfather, Olaseinde Sunday, reported the incident to the police at about 6:39 PM, after being informed by villagers.

“Immediately, the divisional police officer received the report, he detailed his detectives to swiftly mobilize to the scene to rescue the victim.

“However, due to poor visibility as night fell, rescue efforts were postponed. Local divers have been contacted to assist in retrieving the body, and the search will resume at dawn.

“Meanwhile, the victim’s friends, who were present at the scene, fled and are currently in hiding. Authorities have instructed their parents to produce them for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

“This unfortunate incident underscores the dangers of swimming in unsecured water bodies, particularly abandoned quarry sites. Authorities urge the public to exercise caution and avoid such hazardous areas”.