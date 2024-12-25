Teenage murder suspect dies inside Niger police custody

An 18-year-old boy, Fatiyah Abdulhakeem, alleged to have murdered a retired Permanent Secretary in Niger State, has died inside Police detention hours after arrest for interrogation on the case.

The deceased teenager alleged to have killed the former senior civil servant, Adamu Jagaba, was said to have become unconscious during interrogation over his link to the death.

It was learnt that Abdulkareem’s death has brought serious confusion to the law enforcement agency as to what strategy the policemen interrogating the deceased adopted which resulted in the death.

Sources added that the Niger Police Command was yet to find the courage to tell the cause of his death to the deceased teenager’s family particularly after he had been paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Ebenezer Danmama, as the principal suspect Jagaba’s murder who was said to have been stabbed to death at his block industry near PDP Secretariat in Minna.

The Spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the suspect’s death to newsmen yesterday during an interview with newsmen.

Abiodun said, “On 19/12/2024 at about 5pm, the suspect, Fatiyah Abdulhakeem, complained of severe stomach pains and cough. He was taken to the general hospital, Minna for medical attention but unfortunately, he later died while receiving treatment.

“The corpse was deposited at the hospital morgue while awaiting postmortem results for further action.”

It would be recalled that the deceased narrated during his parade that he was contracted by some workers of the deceased to kill him.