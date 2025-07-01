Teenage girl dies in Borno bomb explosion

A teenage girl has been confirmed dead, and another seriously injured, after an improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been planted by ISWAP insurgents, detonated in Borno State.

The incident occurred while the two girls, 16-year-old Fatima Mohammed, and 17-year old Hauwa Goni, were fetching water from a borehole situated about 70 kilometers from the town.

Fatima reportedly stepped on the hidden device, triggering a powerful blast that caused fatal injuries to her legs.

She succumbed to her injuries shortly after the explosion, whereas Hauwa sustained severe wounds and was promptly transported to Monguno General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Both girls were residents of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

In response, security forces under Operation Hadin Kai — supported by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD-CBRN) units, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and local vigilantes — arrived at the site to secure the area.

Furthermore, a search operation was carried out to detect and clear any additional explosive devices in the vicinity.

Following the incident, Fatima’s remains were handed over to her family and buried according to Islamic rites, while Hauwa is reported to be responding to treatment at the hospital.

iSWAP has increasingly used IEDs to target civilians and security forces in remote parts of Borno, particularly along bush paths and farming areas, raising concerns over safety in conflict-affected communities.