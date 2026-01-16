Teenage driver in custody after hitting policemen in Edo

A 19-year-old driver, identified as Nsikak Okon, has been taken into police custody after a series of high-speed manoeuvres left three officers injured in Edo State.

The incident began when Okon, driving a heavily tinted vehicle without license plates, ignored officers on patrol and sped past them recklessly. On a subsequent return, he nearly ran down an officer before intentionally striking three police personnel, causing injuries. The rampage also resulted in damage to other vehicles before authorities intercepted and arrested him. A search of his car reportedly uncovered substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The dangerous driving episode occurred on Thursday while the arrest and police response were confirmed on Friday by the Nigeria Police Force.

The events unfolded in Benin City, Edo State, where the reckless driver had attempted to evade security operatives. His actions were captured in a viral video shared by social media user #ChuksEricE, which prompted a statement from the police.

Police spokesperson CSP Benjamin Hundeyin recounted the incident on his official X handle, writing: “You were driving a fully and heavily tinted vehicle without number plates. You met police officers on the road and sped past in a very reckless manner. On your way back, you sped past again, nearly knocking down an officer. And in what appears to be very deliberate, you came back again with the same reckless speed, this time successfully knocking down three officers.”

Hundeyin added that two of the injured officers have since been discharged from hospital, while one remains under treatment. He also noted the discovery of suspected hard drugs during a search of Okon’s vehicle. “Why have you decided to start your 2026 like this, 19-year-old Nsikak Okon?” Hundeyin questioned, highlighting the severity of the offences, which include reckless driving and possession of illicit substances.

The police have confirmed that further investigations are ongoing, with authorities reviewing the extent of damage to other vehicles and determining any additional charges that may be brought against the young driver.