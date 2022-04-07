Tears, regrets as Kaduna train attack female doctor’s body arrives Lagos

Death comes in different shades, sometimes, like a thief in the night but the death of loved ones were often with agonizing experience, and the pains become even more excruciating when they are killed by unidentified gunmen, that is the story of a female doctor, Chinelo Megafu, who died after been shot during Kaduna-bound train attack, as tears and regrets trail her body back to Lagos State.

When Megafu’s body arrived in Lagos, her family and fellow airline passengers at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja premises, who were familiar with the young doctor’s death news, broke down in tears uncontrollably, not even the airport staff were able to manage the situation that occurred after.

Knowing fully well the security situations across the country, the regrets of sympathizers were that the innocent parents should not have allowed her to travel, though, others were against the position and rather, they placed the blame on the Federal Government.

To this set of people, the central government has fallen short of its responsibility of protecting its citizens particularly the young medical practitioner and others who also met their death on the same day.

They expressed concern on how the government has failed Nigerians on its major responsibility, security, and has allowed bandits and kidnappers to hold sway at different locations across the country.

Since the insecurity became heightened, residents of communities do not sleep with their two eyes closed in fear of terrors from invaders who have continuously terrorized villages and towns, making nowhere safe across Nigeria.

To Meggafu’s parents, it is not their prayer that their daughter should die mysteriously and the dead body is be brought back to them, it is a heavy loss for them to bear.

Disclosing the arrival of Megafu’s body en route Lagos, a family member, Katch Ononuju, who shared photos with newsmen on Thursday, expressed his grief over her death, saying: “Final journey to Lagos for our daughter, Dr. Chinelo Megafu aboard Arik Air. 07 /04/22.”

He said that the promising doctor, who was described as innocent and peace-loving, was watched leaving for Kaduna all smiling and excited but only to receive her lifeless body back to Lagos.

Meanwhile, owing to the mourning state of Megafu’s family and friends, several attempts made by The Guild to reach out were abortive as they were not in the right mood to give any further comments.

As gathered, Megafu was a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, who worked as a staff at the St. Gerald’s hospital in Kaduna. She was said to have resigned from her appointment at the hospital in Kaduna amidst plans to relocate abroad.

However, She was confirmed dead hours after she made a post on her social media handle on 28 February 2022, seeking prayers, that she had been shot on the train but some social media users tagged her alarm as fake news with several replies indicating that she was only chasing clouds with her post.

The incident which happened at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area, just a few kilometers from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train had terrorists open fire, shooting sporadically on the train, and later gained access into the train where the female medical doctor later died from the gunshot wounds sustained during the attack.

