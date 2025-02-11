Teacher kills 8yrs old pupil inside South Korean school

A South Korean teacher has been taken into police custody after she stabbed an 8-year-old student to death in the central city of Daejeon.

The teacher said to be in her 40s, confessed to her crime after the law enforcement agency found her and the young girl with wounds inside the school premises.

As gathered, the 8-year-old girl was reported missing, after the school bus driver informed the management that she had not arrived to be picked up on the day of the incident.

However, she was discovered by her mother and officers in cardiac arrest, as a result of the wounds, on the second floor of the school building around 06:00, and was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The police also disclosed that the teacher, who was sitting next to the girl’s lifeless body had a neck and face stab, which the officers suggested was self-inflicted.

It was learnt that the student was a student at the school where the teacher worked but police said they have not yet established a personal relationship between the pair.

According to an official at the Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education, during a media briefing on Tuesday, the woman had taken a leave of absence while suffering from depression before returning to work late last year.

Meanwhile, she has undergone surgery for her wounds, and police said they would resume questioning her later to investigate what transpired between she and the deceased.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, offered condolences during a cabinet meeting over the child’s death and ordered the education ministry and the authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly.

” It pains me to see such an incident because a school should be our safest space. I offer my deep condolences to the victim’s family who suffered great shock and agony,” he said.