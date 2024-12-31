Teacher dies, baby, 14 others injure during Lagos auto crash

A Lagos male secondary school teacher, Adeyeye A.A, has been confirmed dead, his 14 colleagues and a baby sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash along the Epe-Ijebu Ode Expressway in Epe Local Government.

Adeyeye, a teacher at Pobuna Secondary School in Epe, and his colleagues including a nursing mother and her baby, were returning from the State Audit Verification Exercise in Alausa, Ikeja.

The body of the deceased teacher has been transferred to the Epe General Hospital morgue while others who sustained critical injuries, including a nursing mother and her baby, were rushed to nearby hospitals where they could receive the best medical care in the state.

As gathered, they were returning home from Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja where they had gone for State Audit Verification Exercise when the bus conveying them collided with a truck, resulting in Adeyeye’s death and others sustaining injuries.

Causalities from the auto crash were confirmed by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) through a statement released on Tuesday and made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the education body, the trailer traveling in the wrong direction went head-on with the 18-seater bus resulting in a crash that claimed Adeyeye’s life.

It further noted that the wreckage of the bus remains at the accident scene for investigation on reasons for the auto crash and possible prosecution in accordance with the law.

While commending the efforts of teachers, youths, and community members who offered immediate assistance to ensure the survivors received prompt and professional medical attention, the NUC stressed that their intervention assisted to save the passengers of the ill-fated bus.

“Their swift intervention minimized further loss of life and ensured critical care for the injured,” it added.

NUT also expressed its condolence to the family of the deceased while urging the authorities to enforce stricter road safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, the teachers have demanded a thorough investigation on the cause of the accident and prosecute those responsible for the auto crash that claimed the life of Adeyeye.

“The NUT Epe Branch expresses profound sorrow over the loss of Mr. Adeyeye, a devoted educator whose life was cut short. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We equally extend our heartfelt prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured teachers as well as commend the unity and selflessness displayed by all who assisted in the rescue and care efforts”