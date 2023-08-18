Tea seller, customer die during lightning strike in Kwara

No fewer than two persons were reported to have died during lightning that strike in Asa Local Government Area, Kwara State.

Among the two deceased was a tea seller popularly called Mai Shai, and his male customers, who died when the lightning strike at Onigbegiri Junction, Eyenkorin community in the state.

On Friday, residents narrated that both the trader and the customer died instantly when the thunder struck during an heavy rainfall experienced in the community at about 6:30pm yesterday.

The people of the community, however, appealed to the state government, Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to come and evacuate the lifeless body of victims.

READ ALSO:

The Spokesperson, Kwara Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident, said that efforts have been made to.ensure the victims get proper burial rites.

Okasanmi disclosed that corpse of the tea seller, who was of northern extraction, has been handed to his family while the other was delayed by his relatives.

According to him, “The tea seller’s body has been released to the family for burial while the family of the other victim said there was need to perform some spiritual rites before the can bury him”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

