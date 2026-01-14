TCN restores power to Taraba after 5days blackout

Business owners and residents can now breathe a sigh of relief after days of relying on petrol to power appliances, as electricity supply has been fully restored to Taraba State, including Jalingo and surrounding areas, following the successful upgrade of the Yola–Mayo Belwa–Jalingo transmission line by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The restoration comes five days after power was interrupted in the state on 9 January 2026 to allow contractors to carry out critical upgrade works on the transmission line.

According to TCN Public Relations Officer Ndidi Mbah on Wednesday, full restoration was achieved after the completion of all pre-commissioning tests and the mandatory soak period, in line with standard operational procedures.

The upgrade, which involved the installation of new 150MVA transformers and the extension of line bays at the Jalingo and Mayo Belwa Transmission Substations, is expected to improve power reliability, increase transmission capacity, and meet the growing electricity demand in Taraba State and neighboring areas.

To ensure the safe and seamless execution of the project, the Gombe–Yola transmission line was temporarily opened on 11 January 2026 to facilitate associated line bay extension and transfer works at the Yola Transmission Substation.

Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) is a major beneficiary of the upgrade of the Mayo Belwa and Jalingo Transmission Substations from 132kV to 330kV.

According to Mbah, this enhancement will significantly strengthen power reliability, increase transmission capacity, and support growing electricity demand in Taraba State and neighboring areas.

TCN also thanked electricity consumers for their patience and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the national transmission grid for reliable and efficient power supply across the country.