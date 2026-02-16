TCN restores power to Kaduna after 3weeks blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the restoration of electricity supply to Kaduna State following repairs on the 330 kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 1, ending prolonged outages that disrupted households, businesses, and strained the state’s electricity distribution.

TCN confirmed that full supply was re-established after its engineers completed repairs on the critical transmission line, which had suffered a technical fault that weakened bulk electricity delivery to the state.

According to the company, the restoration has significantly improved voltage stability and overall transmission capacity within the affected network.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored the 330 kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 1, which is currently operational. With the restoration of Line 1, bulk power supply to Kaduna Electric has significantly improved, and power supply constraints previously experienced in Kaduna have been alleviated,” a TCN spokesperson said on Monday.

TCN, however, noted that repair works are still ongoing on the 330 kV Shiroro–Mando Transmission Line 2.