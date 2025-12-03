TCN restores electricity to Kaduna, Niger 5days after blackout

Residents and businesses in Kaduna and Niger states can finally heave a sigh of relief as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored power supply to affected areas, exactly five days after a major blackout plunged the region into darkness.

The restoration ends a frustrating outage that disrupted economic activities, affected millions, and forced many to rely on generators amid rising fuel costs.

The development was confirmed in a detailed statement issued yesterday by the company’s spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, who explained the circumstances surrounding the restoration and provided assurance that the company remains committed to stabilizing power supply across the affected states.

According to the statement, bulk power transmission on the Shiroro-Mando 330kV Line II was fully restored at 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, following repairs to the line that tripped on Friday, November 28, 2025.

“The restoration process was delayed due to security challenges along the line route, which temporarily restricted safe access to the fault site,” TCN explained.

Mbah noted that engineers worked tirelessly once access was secured, and expressed appreciation to security agencies for their support in ensuring the team’s safety during the repair operation.

With the Shiroro-Mando line now operational, normal bulk power supply has resumed to Kaduna, Niger, and other connected areas.