TCN deploys new technology to improve power generation

By Esther Kalu

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has deployed a high technology scheme called Internet of Thing (IoT) and Virtual Private Network (VPN) to improve power generation.

It noted that the technology would improve real-time operations of the national grid, pending the deployment of a long-term network automation system.

The Lead, Advocacy Team, Nigerian Power Consumers Forum, Yusuf Bako disclosed that the technology  was for real  time grid operations and management to National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo, Osun.

According to him, this was coming at a time when the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has tasked agencies on innovative ways to improve electricity supply to Nigerians.

“Thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Power that the Nigerian power sector is steadily receiving historic attention with a quantum of investments that would redefine the sector for the best.

“We have gone far  with the procurement of new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)/Energy Management System (EMS)schemes but we felt as a responsible company that are waiting for the new SCADA, we can deploy a stop-gap technology.

”Which we have understudied in other countries to be very efficient in boosting real-time electricity grid monitoring,” he said.

Bako further noted that with the improved collaboration of other players in the electricity value chain, the company had been able to reduce cases of system collapse.

