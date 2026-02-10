TCN announces power outage in Niger for station maintenance

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned 8-hours interruption of electricity supply in parts of Niger following a scheduled preventive maintenance exercise on the 30MVA, 132/33kV power transformer (TR2) at the Minna Transmission Substation.

The planned outage, according to the company, arose from the need to address ageing transmission infrastructure at the substation, following internal technical assessments which indicated the necessity for urgent maintenance to prevent future system failures and improve overall grid performance.

The exercise, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. today and continue until 4:00 p.m., is taking place on-site at the Minna Transmission Substation in Niger State and involves routine technical checks and adjustments to ensure optimal operation.

As a result, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be unable to supply bulk electricity to residents and businesses in Tunga, Shiroro Area, Police Secondary School, Air Force Base, Maikunkele, Tudun Fulani, Beji, Chanchaga, Tungan Goro, FGC, Bosso Low-Cost, Okada Road, parts of London Street, Kateregi, and Sabon Daga during the maintenance period.

TCN assured that power supply will be restored immediately after the exercise is completed and expressed regrets for any inconvenience caused to consumers in the affected areas.