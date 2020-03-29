TB Joshua condemns Lagos, Rivers, Oyo, Kano others directive on coronavirus

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Apparently not satisfied with State Governments pronouncements since outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, General Oversea of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor TB Joshua has said that the pronouncements were aiding Satan’s plan on the virus.

Joshua’s claim came hours after his prophesies that the deadly virus would end on 27th of March globally angered Nigerians when the virus, rather than subside, further spread across the world with more Powerful politicians and celebrities contracting the disease.

The pastor stressed that the disease was Satan’s decision to get hold of the world and control the flow of economy.

He argued that this plans were currently been aided by State Governments that have decided to lock down the economy over the virus.

Some of the states that have lock down their economy with further declaration of curfew were Rivers, Oyo, Lagos, Kano, Osun and others.

Joshua, in a statement on his official social media handle, urged the State governors to retract their decision to avoid giving Satan any chance to further orchestrate its plans on the world.

“This is what satan, the author of coronavirus, aims and desires – he has come to steal our economy, to destroy our hope and to kill our future. Locking down is only giving satan the opportunity to achieve his aim and desire. Let us refuse to give him a chance!.

“Economy is the people and the people are the government. If you shut down the people, you have shut down the economy. The effect on the economy may be worse after the coronavirus outbreak, if the lockdown continues.”