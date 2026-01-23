Tax collector shoots trader during argument in Kogi market

A trader identified as Facilla has been hospitalised after she was shot during a confrontation with charcoal tax collectors in the Agbede area of Kabba Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The confrontation reportedly escalated when the trader, who sells charcoal at a local market in the area, refused to comply with demands from the tax collectors.

During the ensuing altercation, one of the collectors allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot her, leaving her with a severe gunshot wound.

Facilla was immediately rushed to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, where she is currently receiving emergency medical treatment.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Kabba Local Government Area vowed swift action, stating that a thorough investigation would be launched.

“Those responsible will be apprehended and prosecuted to ensure justice is served and to prevent a recurrence of such acts in our communities,” he said.