Tasks before South-West Development Commission

There are question marks about the proliferation of ‘development commissions. However, we go along with the present enthusiasm, whatever the agenda perceived in cynical quarters, for their creation.

Over the years, various development commissions have been established to address specific regional challenges. To understand the reservations, we must go back into the past. There appears to be a big difference between today’s ‘development commissions’ and the ‘development corporations’, which emerged in the 1950s. The development corporations, such as the Western Nigeria Development Corporation, under its pioneer chairman, Chief Alfred Rewane, and the Eastern Nigeria Development Corporation, under Sir Louis Odumegwu-Ojukwu, were actually conceived and indeed operated as investment financing power houses, driving economic growth and development in their respective regions.

To gauge their impact, look at the tangible legacies in the Western and Eastern Regions, particularly the industrial estates they constructed, which attracted significant long-term investment capital. These initiatives generated thousands of direct jobs and tens of thousands of indirect ones, ultimately fostering the growth of both a petit bourgeoisie and an ever-expanding middle class.

For decades, a consensus has emerged in the Western Region, following the demise of the original development corporation, that a well-capitalized investment bank is crucial for aggregating patent capital to develop vital physical infrastructure, such as power plants, ports and commercial roads. The Western Region’s development has been hindered by a chronic shortage of long-term capital.

For instance, establishing a regional investment bank over two decades ago would have been a strategic move, potentially yielding an aggregated paid-up capital of approximately N800 billion by now, although this would still be insufficient. As a long-term development bank focused on the South-West, it would have generated immense benefits for the region.

The inauguration of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) marks a significant milestone in the region’s development trajectory. At the helm of the SWDC are Charles Akindiji Akinola, the nominated Managing Director, and Olubunmi Ayodeji Adetunmbi, its Chairman.

Although I’ve had limited personal interaction with Senator Adetunmbi, what could be referred to as my sole encounter with him was on June 21, 2014, at the Government House in Ekiti, following the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s victory over the All Progressives Congress (APC. However, insights from Ahmed Lawal, APC Fan Club’s Ekiti State Coordinator, portray Adetunmbi as a calm, collected and dedicated politician with a technocratic approach.

As Lawal aptly noted, Adetunmbi’s senate tenure was “distinguished by brilliant contributions and thoughtful submissions on matters of public importance … He was consistently active and visible on the Senate floor.” I share this view, believing President Bola Tinubu has made a wise choice in appointing him. After all, the Commission requires a blend of technical expertise and political acumen, and Adetunmbi’s profile fits the bill perfectly.

On my part, I’ve had the privilege of interacting with Akinola in various capacities, and this has provided an opportunity to observe his leadership skills firsthand. I’ve reported to him on multiple occasions, including during my tenure at the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), as Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and later as part of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s team where he served as Chief of Staff. These experiences have provided valuable insight into his work ethic and leadership style. Yes, I have much more to say, but for now, I’ll reserve further comments for a more opportune time.

As a development expert with esteemed academic credentials from renowned global institutions, including Harvard Kennedy School and the University of Ibadan, Akinola played a pivotal role in conceptualizing the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission and shaping the SWDC. Leveraging his experience as Chief of Staff in both federal and state governments, he brings a unique blend of policy execution expertise and community engagement acumen to his role.

“Àgbájo owó la fi n sòyà” (In unity lies strength). As the pioneer Administrative Secretary of ARG, I was deeply involved in most of the processes that led to the DAWN Commission’s establishment. While this context doesn’t permit an exhaustive discussion, it’s worth noting that DAWN and the SWDC will be eating from the same pot of development in Nigeria’s South-West. Obviously, this makes it essential for them to work together to achieve their objectives. Potential areas of collaboration include infrastructure development, economic growth initiatives, social welfare programmes and capacity building.

A clear developmentalist agenda, aligned with the DAWN Commission, chambers of commerce, and civil society groups, is essential for success. The SWDC’s effectiveness should be measured by tangible deliverables, not rhetoric. Its development paradigm should be people-centric, with little or no Turanci, as we already had enough to last a lifetime. No, that’s not what we need at this time! Put bluntly, what’s expected to populate the SWDC’s dictionary must translate plans into outcomes and mitigate potential pitfalls.

To realize its full potential, SWDC must possess the capacity to catalyze economic growth, reduce regional disparities, and improve residents’ quality of life. It must also embrace the mobilization of long-term capital for meaningful development, rather than indulging in the usual ‘job-for-the-boys’ contractocracy that does not edify progress, and ‘projects’ of dubious effectiveness.

Drawing valuable lessons from the Niger Delta Development Commission’s experience, which has been criticized for its perceived ineffectiveness and resource wastage, SWDC must ensure accountability and transparency in its operations. Towards achieving this, an oversight board comprising civil society organizations should be established to monitor its activities, given the uncertainty about the National Assembly’s ability to provide effective oversight.

Next on the list is the SWDC’s international dimensions, crucial to its success. To leverage this, SWDC could collaborate with DAWN, state governments, and the region’s political and business elite to establish a South-West Development Bank. This bank would be capitalized through a mix of regional funds, diaspora investments, and support from multilateral organizations like the World Bank, UNDP, AfDB, and Sovereign Wealth Funds, enabling the Commission to attract foreign investment, secure funding and expertise for development projects, and foster international business partnerships that drive regional growth.

Regional integration is also a vital aspect of the SWDC’s mandate. To promote economic integration and cooperation, it must collaborate closely with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on initiatives such as developing cross-border infrastructure and enhancing trade to create a more favorable business environment. This, in turn, can drive innovation and stimulate economic growth, ultimately increasing regional economic opportunities.

Clearly, the SWDC’s mandate requires strategic leadership, collective action, and targeted interventions to promote regional development and address inequalities. So, its priorities should be guided by the needs and concerns of the people. Truth be told, youth unemployment is a pressing issue in South-West Nigeria, and the SWDC must empower initiatives that create sustainable jobs.

The Olokola Deep Sea Port in Ondo State was destined to be one of West and Central Africa’s largest deep-sea ports. However, successive governments have struggled to make it a profitable venture. The late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had initiated efforts to develop the port before he tasted death. If the SWDC focuses on this project, it could potentially lead to significant economic transformation in the region.

To end, the biblical stories of the bronze serpent and the woman with the issue of blood offer compelling parallels with the SWDC. They speak to the importance of effective leadership, collective action and perseverance in the face of challenges. Just as the bronze serpent symbolized salvation and hope, the SWDC can inspire regional development, address disparities and grow South-West Nigeria. Similarly, the region’s quest for restoration and growth mirrors the woman’s pursuit of healing. It requires effective governance, strategic planning and collective effort.

We wish the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) every success!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

