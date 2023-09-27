Taskforce to go after Lagos night clubs contravening parking laws

In a bid to reduce travel time on roads across Lagos, the State’s Taskforce has concluded plans to visit night clubs and impound any vehicle found parking indiscriminately around the facility, saying this contravenes the traffic law in the state.

The agency noted disclosed that anytime from now it’s personnel would be patrolling nooks and crannies of the state to enforce laws guiding parking across Lagos metropolis.

It noted that for any night club not to get its customers vehicles impounded, they should ensure that anyone patronising their establishment do not park on road setback and walkways meant for pedestrians passage across the state.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye at the Headquarters, Bolade Oshodi where he received some representatives of Cubana Hut and Grill night club, Ikeja

Jejeloye decried the spate and manner in which vehicles of attendees of these night clubs park arbitrarily by the road side and sometimes occupy multiple lanes meant for road users and then cause traffic gridlock.

In a statement released by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Wednesday, the Taskforce boss stressed that the agency is totally committed to end practices of indiscriminate parking around the state especially night clubs.

The Chairman further urged them and other operators across the State to desist from parking haphazardly while carrying out their personal business.

According to him, any night club that cannot accommodate its customers should find an alternative to do so.

“Lagosians have every right to utilize every amenity provided by the State Government and we will ensure that those rights are not deprived of them by Nigh club owners. Customers of these entities should have ther vehicles parked at the authorised parking spaces approved by the Lagos State Government”

Jejeloye stated that this is the third in the series of meetings called to appeal to night club owners to tow the line of best practices and provide a parking space for their customers.

He warned anyone whose vehicle is seen parked illegally that such vehicles would be towed and the owner prosecuted according to the provisions of the law.

“This meeting was called to appeal to you again to warn your customers. Provisions and laid down guidelines have been made known by State Government as to how and where to park vehicles especially in residential areas like Ikeja GRA but you find some night club owners willfully directing their customers to park right on the road and walkways, thereby inconveniencing other Lagosians. This is the highest form of insensitivity and we will put a stop to it.”

One of the representatives of the Night Clubs present, Daniel Akabiro who is the Facility Manager for Cubana hut and grill stated that they carry out their activities in accordance with the law and ensure that customers vehicles were parked as stipulated by Lagos State Parking Permit Authority (LASPPA).

He promised to relay the warnings of the State Government to the necessary stakeholders in the industry and ensure that Night Club owners tow the line of best practices in parking of their vehicles.

