Taskforce pulls down 1700 illegal structures in Lagos

After serving different notices on owners of structures in Agege Local Government, the Operatives of Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit has pulled down atleast 1700 illegal shanties and containerised shops along Fagba Railway lines.

During the demolition exercise, the state enforcement team was said to have seized illegal drugs found in the structures and machetes used by hoodlums to often terrorise residents of Fagba, Iju-Ishaga, and Pen-Cinema.

It was gathered that the occupants of the structures were served a 7-day Removal Order and another 21-day grace to aid removal of their structures and vacate the premises.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that inspite of the notices, the owners/ occupants of the affected shanties and containerized shops refused to leave until the team arrived and pulled them down.

Egbeyemi, in a statement made available to The Guild by Head, Public Affairs Unit for the agency, Adebayo Taofiq, on Sunday, stated that the state government served the notices after receiving series of complaints from residents especially those that have been dispossessed of their belongings, on the criminal activities around the axis.

He said: “The illegal shanties and containerised shops were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums that often terrorized innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing residents of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night”.

Egbeyemi further disclosed that investigations conducted on the axis revealed that the miscreants occupying these illegal shanties were responsible for the destructions of public properties and looting of shops immediately after the recent ‘EndSARS’ protest around Agege.

“It was an eyesore with hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines”, he added.

The Chairman confirmed that illicit drugs such as Codeine, Skunk, and Tramadol as well as Indian hemp were seized during the demolition exercise.

Egbeyemi, however, enjoined members of the public to support the government in salvaging the state from clutches of these notorious criminals by reporting any noticeable activities within their communities to security Agencies.