Taskforce leader dies, others injure after bomb explosion in Borno

The leader of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, Abba Godori, has been confirmed dead after a bomb explosion occurred during a patrol operation in the state.

During the bomb explosion that Killed the taskforce leaders, scores of the local security agency personnel sustained various degrees of injuries.

Godori, who served as the vice chairman of the Kawuri unit of the Civilian JTF, reportedly stepped on the explosive device suspected to have been planted by terrorists while on patrol yesterday.

A source within the community, speaking anonymously, revealed that the taskforce leader had been tracking the movements of the terrorists when he unknowingly triggered the device.

The source stated, “Mr. Godori was on patrol, following the terrorists’ footprints, when he stepped on the bomb and it exploded.”

The Borno Police command’s spokesperson, Nahum Daso, said, “I have not received any official information on this. By nightfall, I should be able to verify what transpired.”