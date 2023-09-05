Taskforce kills commercial driver in Lagos

There was pandemonium around Mile 2 end of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway after an officer attached to one of the Taskforce in Lagos State was alleged to have killed a yet-to-be-identified commercial bus driver on the road.

As gathered, the pandemonium started after hoodlums attacked the Taskforce officials, in retaliation over the driver’s death, this resulted in clashes between them.

It was learnt that the Taskforce drivers left the scene after they realised that the driver had died and more hoodlums were about joining their colleagues to attack them.

The incident which occurred at about 6:00 am on Tuesday, was said to have halted vehicular movement along the road with dozens of commuters stranded.

Also, bonfires were sighted on the road linking the Apapa ports, forcing many commercial bus operators who have been alerted of the development avoiding the route.

The Spokespersons, Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the incident, said that the the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Owohunwa, has ordered a thorough investigations on the death.

He noted that the order was given during the CP inspection of the clash scene to ensure normalcy return to the axis.

In a terse statement released on his official social media handle, Hundeyin disclosed that a patrol team was still on ground to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

According to him, ONGOING: CP Idowu Owohunwa is on ground at Mile 2 to assess the situation. Total normalcy has been restored. Meanwhile, investigation into the killing of a driver has commenced.

Meanwhile, the Spokespersons for Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and other offenses, Abdul-Raheem Gbadeyan, has disclosed the agency from the driver’s death and other occurrences within the axis.

Gbadeyan, in an exclusive interview with The Guild, stressed that none of the agency officer was deployed to carryout enforcement exercise across the state.

He noted that the Taskforce being referred to by residents could be those that were setup by other arms of government in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

