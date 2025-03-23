Taskforce impounds 108 Lagos mini-buses, tricycles for illegal parking

In a decisive move to restore free vehicular movement, maintain order, and ensure compliance with Lagos traffic laws, the State Taskforce has seized 108 tricycles and mini-buses popularly called Korope, for parking at locations prohibited by law across the metropolis.

They were impounded by the law enforcement team around Jakande Gate along Ikotun-Isolo road, Command road, Omi Ata, and Ekoro road in the Abule Egba area.

As gathered, the vehicles were discovered to have converted highways into illegal bus stops, garages, parking lots, and hubs for roadside trading, among others in the state.

The Guild learnt that these activities had been identified as major reasons for severe traffic congestion that has impeded the movements of both motorists and pedestrians.

During the operation led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, longstanding complaints about road obstructions, illegal parking on kerbs and walkways, and traffic bottlenecks, particularly around the Alimosho axis, were corrected across the locations.

After the operation on Sunday, Akerele emphasized that the exercise would be extended to other affected areas across the state as part of efforts to sustain order and improve traffic conditions.

He urged commercial drivers and motorists to comply with Lagos State Traffic Laws, warning that violators will face legal consequences.

The enforcement exercise was initiated in response to public feedback received through the Agency’s Surveillance and Monitoring for Compliance Mechanism.

The successful clearance of these areas has significantly improved traffic flow, bringing relief to residents and commuters.

Dozens of residents noted that roads previously impassable from 5:30 AM to 4:30 PM are now free for vehicular movement and pedestrians.

A motorist, Tayo Ajenifuja, shared his experience:

“This is a new lease of life for us. The constant gridlock caused by these Korope and Keke drivers, along with illegally parked vehicles on walkways, is finally gone. We can now move freely without hindrance.”