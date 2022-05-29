Taskforce arrests nine traffic robbers from Lagos dumpsite hideout

No fewer than nine traffic robbers have been arrested by Lagos State Taskforce during a raid on the Olusosun dumb site in Ojota axis of the state.

The raid exercise was said to have been carried out in order to rid the state of all forms of environmental hazards and criminal elements who use dump sites as hideouts to perpetrate their activities.

The arrested traffic robbery suspects at the site were said to have been found with dangerous weapons used to intimidate their victims during their operations.

Confirming the arrest, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye disclosed that the exercise was to ensure that the residents of the state live in a clean, serene and pollution free environment.

Jejeloye noted that the dump site has been a known haven for criminal elements who engage in so many forms of criminal activities one of which is traffic robbery.

He said “We have carried out raids on this dump site in the past and made some arrests of suspects with dangerous weapons mostly used for robbery in traffic.

Clearing up the site now will definitely reduce the incidents of traffic robbery and pickpocketing around here”.

The taskforce chairman, through a statement released by the agency’s Director Press & Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Sunday, stated that the clean up action was necessary considering the health and environmental hazards posed by the dumpsite to Lagosians transiting or residing within the area where it is located.

According to the statement: “Jejeloye hinted that the exercise which kicked off over the weekend would be continuous and thorough in order to ensure that cleanliness and hygiene is achieved and maintained on and off the dumpsite.

“Environmental offenders who engage in activities that pollute the environment will be arrested and prosecuted in order to serve as a deterrent to others. All hands must be on deck to ensure that Lagos State is clean, serene and habitable for all”

He further urged Lagosians to ensure that their waste are disposed properly in the designated waste bins and not littered across the street in order to prevent flooding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

