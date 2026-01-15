Taskforce arrests fake Naval officer, two others in Lagos

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested an impostor who allegedly posed as officer of the Nigerian Navy to intimidate residents, defraud members of the public and obstruct lawful government operations across the state.

The arrest of the officer, his wife and aide followed the intervention of the Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, whose vigilance and keen observation reportedly exposed the suspects during an enforcement exercise linked to the demolition of illegal shanties and encroachments on government land at Oworonshoki.

In a statement released on Thursday by the agency’s spokesperson, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, the Taskforce boss disclosed that the principal suspect, James Robert, allegedly presented himself as a naval captain and visited the his office seeking the release of vehicles removed from a car lot affected by the demolition.

The suspect had reportedly ignored several statutory notices and repeated appeals to vacate the site before the demolition exercise.

Accompanied by his wife and an alleged orderly, the suspect claimed ownership of the car lot and appealed for leniency “in the spirit of esprit de corps,” insisting that his purported status as a senior naval officer should exempt him from the enforcement action.

However, CSP Akerele refused to compromise professional ethics and public service regulations. The situation reportedly escalated when the suspect became aggressive and issued threats, warning of a possible confrontation between his alleged men and Taskforce operatives.

Suspicions deepened during a detailed interaction with the suspect, as the Chairman requested information about his supposed naval command and primary assignment. Close observation reportedly revealed multiple inconsistencies, including improperly worn service ribbons, missing regimental insignia and an overall appearance deemed inconsistent with that of a senior naval officer.

Following these red flags, CSP Akerele immediately contacted the Naval Police unit of the Nigerian Navy, which confirmed that the suspect was not a serving officer. This verification led to the prompt arrest of the suspect and his accomplices.

Speaking on the incident, CSP Akerele disclosed that the suspects had already been under surveillance due to repeated confrontations with Taskforce officers during field operations, as well as several complaints from members of the public about a man impersonating a naval captain to intimidate residents and secure undue advantages.

In a startling admission, the suspect’s wife reportedly told officers that she had repeatedly warned her husband to abandon the act of impersonation, remarking that “several days are for the thief, but one day is for the owner.”

The Chairman further revealed that his suspicions intensified when the alleged orderly and other accomplices discreetly withdrew from the scene shortly before the arrest.

“Before the suspects could fully comprehend what was happening, officers of the Nigerian Navy Military Police were already on ground and took them into custody. They are currently undergoing further investigation,” CSP Akerele said.

He assured the public that the suspects would be prosecuted by the appropriate military authorities, stressing that the arrest would serve as a strong deterrent to others who impersonate security personnel to perpetrate crimes and undermine the integrity of the Police and the Armed Forces.

“I urge members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to report suspicious activities through our official feedback channels for prompt action. No criminal will be allowed to find safe haven in Lagos State,” he added.