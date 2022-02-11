Taskforce arraigns 11,412 hoodlums terrorising Lagosians

Over 12,429 suspected hoodlums were picked up by the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit across the state, in a bid to ensure the state remains safe.

Of the 12,429 apprehended by the Taskforce, atleast 11,412 were arraigned before courts for terrorising Lagosians as well as contravening the State’s environmental law, that prohibited illegal occupation of public places.

At the court, 166 of the hoodlums were cautioned and discharged by the magistrate while a total number of 10,959 were eventually convicted and fined for various offences.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, disclosed the statistics while warning traders against indiscriminate display of wares on sidewalks across the state.

In a statement relesed by the Director Press and Public Affairs for Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, yesterday, the chairman stressed the agency would not relent in ensuring Lagos remain safe for all.

According to him, the task of making Lagos great again is not only for the Agency alone but for the generality of all Lagosians.

Jejeloye added that all hands must be on deck to fish out criminal elements amongst us and report any cases of criminal activities around us.

“The Agency in her bid to stop the ugly incidents of robbery, arson, and illegal activities in the State had arrested over 12,429 suspects in the year 2021, out of which 11,412 were charged to court. A total number of 10,959 were eventually convicted and fined for various offences while 166 of them were cautioned and discharged.

“Consequently, in order to rid the State of criminal elements who rob commuters in traffic at Ikeja Along down to Ile-Zik and its environs, The Lagos State Taskforce has demolished Shanties and removed Canoe monuments which served as a hideout for suspected criminals which was made known to the Agency through series of complains by innocent members of the public.

“Commuters who constantly ply that axis claimed that suspected traffic robbers after carrying out their illegal acts usually run into the canoe monument erected to beautify the City but being used by criminals as a hideout and leeway to avoid being caught by the long arm of the law. Other supposed safe havens for criminals were also demolished along that axis”.

