Taraba’s permanent secretary dies after brief illness

The Permanent Secretary overseeing the Taraba State Government’s Liaison Office in Abuja, Dauda Maikomo, has been pronounced dead by medical experts following a brief illness in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Maikomo was said to have passed away in a hospital in Abuja, where he had been transferred for treatment after falling ill.

The news of his death was confirmed by the Taraba State Head of Service, Ahmed Kara, on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the Head of Service, Maikomo was described as a loyal and dedicated civil servant who made significant contributions to both the state and the nation.

“On behalf of His Excellency Agbu Kefas, the Governor of Taraba State, I regret to announce the passing of Dauda Maikomo, Permanent Secretary of the Abuja Liaison Office, who passed away on June 11, 2025, following a brief illness,” Kara said in the statement.

“His leadership, vision, and commitment will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his legacy continue to inspire us,” he added.

The state government has announced that Maikomo will be given a state burial, with the exact date to be determined by his family. “May the good Lord comfort all of us,” Kara prayed.