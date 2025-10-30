Taraba youths reject Kefas’ defection plans to APC

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, faces opposition from the party’s youths over his reported plan to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), following his intention to switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

The youths argue that Governor Kefas’ leadership style and political ideology sharply contrast with the progressive values that the APC represents.

According to the group, his rumored defection does not reflect the kind of leadership Taraba’s youth wish to associate with, emphasizing that the APC must remain a party of “vision, discipline, and genuine progress.”

They insist that his entry into the party would undermine its core principles and weaken the confidence of loyal members.

The position of the APC youths was outlined in a statement issued in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, following a meeting of youth leaders across the state.

Furthermore, the council announced that it had passed a unanimous vote of no confidence in the governor, asserting that his record in office does not qualify him as a progressive leader.

“We, the youths of APC in Taraba State, reject Governor Agbu Kefas’ planned defection in its entirety,” said Bilyamin Musa, State Coordinator of the APC Youths Council.

“His governance style has not reflected the ideals of progressivism. APC is not a refuge for leaders who have failed to deliver meaningful development.”

The youths also accused the governor of lacking clear vision and administrative capacity, claiming that his two years in office have been marked by unfulfilled promises and stagnation in key sectors of the state.

“Taraba deserves better,” Musa added. “Our great party must not become a dumping ground for political opportunists seeking relevance.”

Moreover, they appealed to the APC’s national leadership to heed the concerns of party members at the grassroots and ensure that new entrants share in the party’s reform-driven agenda.

They also reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, vowing to continue mobilizing young people across the state to strengthen the party’s foundation.