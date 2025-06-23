Taraba Poly student loses hands after electrocution inside PDP secretariat

A 100-level first-year student of Taraba State Polytechnic, Iorhee Paul, is grappling with a life-changing ordeal after losing both hands in a tragic electrocution incident.

Paul was reportedly hoisting a flag for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inside its secretariat in Jalingo, the state capital, when the metallic pole he was using accidentally touched a high-tension power line, leading to a violent electric shock.

Following the electric shock which occurred near the school gate along Roadblock to ATC Road, he was immediately rushed to Gilead Hospital in Jalingo for emergency care and later referred to the National Orthopaedic Hospital within the Taraba State Specialist Hospital due to the severity of his condition.

However, after intensive medical care, doctors had no option but to amputate both of Paul’s hands on June 19, 2025, to save his life.

While the Taraba State Government has taken responsibility for his medical bills, calls for further support are growing louder.

Many concerned citizens and advocacy groups have urged the government and well-meaning individuals to assist in Paul’s rehabilitation.

Coordinator of Operation Keep Taraba Clean, Iliya Kefas, expressed optimism for Paul’s recovery and appealed to authorities to go beyond medical support by providing prosthetic limbs and vocational training to help him live independently.

Meanwhile, from his hospital bed, Paul expressed deep gratitude for the help he has received so far but pleaded for continued support.

“My joy today is that I am alive, but I couldn’t fulfill my plans in life. When I woke up in the hospital, I asked myself, ‘Why am I alive?’ But the scripture says there is nothing you can give in exchange for your life. So I must thank God,” he shared.

Reflecting on his condition, he added with a heavy heart, “Today, my classmates are writing their first-semester exams, and I’m here. That’s God.”

Paul’s family also commended the state government’s intervention but emphasised the need for consistent support to help him adjust to his new reality and secure a meaningful future despite the challenges ahead.