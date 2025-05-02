Taraba police nabs kidnappers after receiving N1.5m ransom

Three members of a kidnapping ring operating in Takum, Taraba, have been captured by the state police after collecting N1.5 million as ransom before releasing their victims.

The three suspects, who were apprehended by the law enforcement agency were identified as Abubakar Usman, Yahaya Usman, and Ali Mohammed.

The trio’s arrest followed a covert surveillance operation launched by the state’s enforcement agency, targeting individuals suspected of criminal activity after residents reported seeing young men spending lavishly in nightclubs.

A police source revealed that officers had earlier received a tip-off about several youths spending unusually large sums at entertainment venues without any visible means of livelihood, prompting a targeted investigation that lasted two months.

According to the command’s spokesperson, James Leshen, the suspects were apprehended by the intelligence team in collaboration with local hunters after an intensive operation at their hideout.

“Following extensive tracking, officers were able to identify the suspects’ locations and move in for the arrest. Upon interrogation, the trio admitted to kidnapping a local resident, Yau Buri, on April 20 at around 7:30 a.m,” Leshen stated.

The spokesperson added that the suspects also confessed to receiving a ransom payment of N1.5 million and stealing the victim’s motorcycle.

Reacting to this, the state Police Commissioner, Emmanuel Brete commended the officers for their swift and coordinated operation, which led to the arrest of the kidnappers.

According to Brete, this achievement underscores the commitment of the command and in collaboration local securities to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of all individuals across the state.

The commissioner further urged citizens to remain security-conscious and report suspicious activity to help reduce criminal activity across the state.