Taraba police arrests four men link to two motorcyclists murder

The Taraba State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the brutal killing of two commercial motorcyclists and the theft of their motorcycles in Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, Dauda Usman, Japhet Shekarau, and Habibu Dahiru, along with another accomplice, were apprehended months after the killings.

As gathered, operatives of the command arrested the suspects following thorough investigations carried out after the incidents.

Spokesperson for the Taraba State Police Command, James Saminu, told journalists on Friday that the victims were murdered while on duty, after which their motorcycles were stolen.

Saminu said two of the suspects confessed to killing Idris Papa from Kano State and Abdulkadir Ahmad from Bauchi State during separate incidents in May and June 2025.

He further revealed that the stolen motorcycles were sold to Habibu Dahiru, a resident of Gindin Doruwa in Wukari, who has also been taken into custody.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing to determine if more individuals are linked to the syndicate involved in hijackings, robberies, and the killings of innocent citizens.

He called on members of the public to support security efforts by providing timely and credible information.

While commending the officers who tracked down the suspects, Saminu reaffirmed the Command’s commitment—under the leadership of Commissioner Emmanuel Bretet—to protecting the lives and property of residents.